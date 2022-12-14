iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

