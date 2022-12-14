iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 18,294 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 226% compared to the average volume of 5,607 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 200,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.