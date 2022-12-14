iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.31. 405,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,439,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

