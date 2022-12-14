iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 152,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,511,622 shares.The stock last traded at $144.21 and had previously closed at $143.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

