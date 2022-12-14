iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Reduced by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

