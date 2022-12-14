ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.07

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.07 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 76.21 ($0.94). ITV shares last traded at GBX 73.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 5,068,363 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.69) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.80 ($1.18).

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 638.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

ITV Company Profile

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,915.76).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

