ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.07

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.07 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 76.21 ($0.94). ITV shares last traded at GBX 73.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 5,068,363 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.69) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.80 ($1.18).
ITV Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 638.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at ITV
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Featured Articles
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.