IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.72

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.72 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.32). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 19,100 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of £11.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

