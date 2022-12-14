Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 288.8% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,571,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,434,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,879 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,342,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 443,565 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JCIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

