Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Trimmed by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

J stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.