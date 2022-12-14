Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance
Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock remained flat at $457.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12 month low of $457.38 and a 12 month high of $607.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura cut Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
About Japan Hotel REIT Investment
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
Read More
