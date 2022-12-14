JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
