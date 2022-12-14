JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JD Sports Fashion

A number of brokerages have commented on JDSPY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

