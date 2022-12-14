Jet Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,336.38 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $68,336.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014142 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00238499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02336945 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,883.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.