Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Jiayin Group stock remained flat at $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,214. The company has a market cap of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.