John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

