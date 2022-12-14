Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

