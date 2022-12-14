JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 248,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPM stock opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

