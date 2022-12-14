JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

