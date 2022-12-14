JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 346.75 ($4.25). 144,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 207,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50 ($4.18).

The company has a market cap of £288.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

In related news, insider David Graham acquired 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £5,998.60 ($7,359.34).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

