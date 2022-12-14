JUST Reaches Market Cap of $203.82 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $203.82 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00512248 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $899.24 or 0.04955338 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.76 or 0.30350972 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JUST
