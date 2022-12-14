Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.18

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 19283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

