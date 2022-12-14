Keel Point LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $276.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.72 and its 200-day moving average is $266.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.