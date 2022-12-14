Keel Point LLC Purchases 3,721 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.91 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

