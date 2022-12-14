Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 209.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

