KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Insider Activity

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 113.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.