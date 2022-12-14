KeyCorp Weighs in on Repligen Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Repligen Stock Up 6.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $177.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.86. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $274.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $54,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

