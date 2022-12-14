Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 27005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of C$11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

