Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

KIM stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

