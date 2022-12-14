Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.05

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.05 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($2.98). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 235.30 ($2.89), with a volume of 4,919,769 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274 ($3.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 747.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

