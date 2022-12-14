Kokoswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $149.40 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $149.40 million and approximately $45,593.12 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

