Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY traded up 0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 22.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 25.90. Konami Group has a one year low of 20.68 and a one year high of 34.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KONMY. Macquarie lowered Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Konami Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

