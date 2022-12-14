Korn Ferry (KFY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) recently:

12/12/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.

12/9/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $61.00.

11/25/2022 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/8/2022 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.