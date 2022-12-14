Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $5.86. Koss shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 11,790 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.