Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $5.86. Koss shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 11,790 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Koss Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

