Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,526. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

