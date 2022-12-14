Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 418 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

