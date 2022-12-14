Kujira (KUJI) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $54.77 million and $224,695.08 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00003135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00514374 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.79 or 0.04950406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.17 or 0.30476918 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,748,393 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.55010588 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221,464.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.