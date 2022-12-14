Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 3.5%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.97. 7,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,429,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. Analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
