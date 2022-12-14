Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 3.5%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.97. 7,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,429,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. Analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

In other news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

