Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of LB opened at C$33.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.11%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

