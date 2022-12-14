Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,714. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

