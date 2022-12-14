Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,967. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

