Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,981. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
