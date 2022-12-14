Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,365. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $262.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.83.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

