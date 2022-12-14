Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.26. 11,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.10. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $228.86 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

