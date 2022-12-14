Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.81. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day moving average is $406.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

