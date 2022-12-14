Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LEG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 1,476,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,731. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $42,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.