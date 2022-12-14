Lido DAO Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $934.50 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00006413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,974,559 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network."

