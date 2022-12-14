Lido wstETH (WSTETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.45 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,432.12 or 0.08025539 BTC on exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $14.45 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

