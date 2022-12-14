Lido wstETH (WSTETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.45 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,432.12 or 0.08025539 BTC on exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $14.45 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506915 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $903.63 or 0.05066412 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.95 or 0.30034982 BTC.
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
