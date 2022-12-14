Lilly Endowment Inc. Sells 387,243 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lilly Endowment Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,243 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned 10.92% of Eli Lilly and worth $33,555,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.