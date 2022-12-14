Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Update

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, an increase of 939.1% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LGV opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 40.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 70.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 725,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

