LooksRare 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.72 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $84.64 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00514374 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.79 or 0.04950406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.17 or 0.30476918 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.