Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,966,912. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

